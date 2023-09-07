Punk Rock Fans Mourn Deaths of Two Legends Within 2 Weeks

Punk rock fans are mourning the deaths of two legends, who both passed away within two weeks of each other. Stereogum reported that Robert Becerra, the guitarist of Los Angeles punkers The Stains, died last the age of 64. "It is with great and heartbreaking sadness to announce that we lost our beloved Robert Becerra yesterday to liver cancer," the band wrote in a Facebook post. "He was a true fighter and fought til the very end. We will always have him in our hearts and his music and legacy will live on. He is going to be rocking in in heaven. Sending peace and love to his friends and fans. Rock on Robert, Thanks for the music and inspiring many along the way."

Just days prior, Pitchfork shared the sad news that Sakevi Yokoyama, the frontman for Japanese hardcore punk and metal band G.I.S.M., died late last month. According to Beast Arts International — his music distribution company — Yokoyama "passed away peacefully" on August 24. American-based extreme music record label Relapse Records tweeted, "It is with deep sadness that we can formally report that Mr Sakevi Yokoyama has passed away. Working with Mr. Sakevi on GISM is a chapter in the history of Relapse Records, unto itself. Honoring the work of a true sonic and artistic pioneer is a source of deep pride for us all. We pray for repose for Mr Sakevi's soul."

Rest in Peace Robert Becerra. Massively influential but under-appreciated guitarist of The Stains. (12/17/58-9/1/23) Photo by Edward Colver. pic.twitter.com/eznq6E1Z4N — Jim Ruland (@JimVermin) September 3, 2023

Both Yokoyama and Becerra are legendary musicians from the punk and hardcore scene, leaving many fans and peers mourning their deaths. "I'm so sad to hear this news. Robert was one of the most original guitarists in all of punk," one Stains fan commented on the band's Facebook post.

"I loved the Stains from the first time I heard them and I was lucky enough to see them many times over the years starting with my first hardcore show at Devonshire Downs in 1981," the fan added. "They were ALWAYS incredible. And I used to just get a kick out of seeing and talking with Robert. Such a legend. He will be sorely, sorely missed. I just loved his playing so much and seeing him at shows. Damn." Another fan wrote of Yokoyama, "RIP Yokoyama Sakevi. G.I.S.M. truly saved my life. Something I could listen to that not only reflected the hell inside my mind, but allowed me to laugh at it, and gain determination from it."