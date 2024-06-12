Punk Musician Dies After Cancer Diagnosis: Fenix TX Confirms Death of Bassist Adam Lewis

Punk musician Adam Lewis has died, following a battle with cancer. He was 45. The Fenix TX bassist passed away on June 5, "after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer," confirmed a message posted by his bandmates.

"We are heartbroken. There are no words that will do justice to the life Adam lived," reads a post on the band's Facebook page. "A memorial fund has been created in his honor to care for the family he loved so dearly. We will do our best to honor his final wishes and make him proud. We love you Adam Lewis."

A GoFundMe has been started to help Lewis' family with expenses they'll now face amidst his death.

"Adam was born May 15, 1979, in Texas. He spent his early years in Houston where he met Damon De La Paz, William Salazar and Donnie Reyes, and formed Riverfenix, later re-named Fenix TX," details a description on the GoFundMe.

Fenix TX dropped their self-titled debut album in 1999, dropping their follow-up, Lechuza, just two years later. Lewis played on both albums, which feature songs such as "All My Fault," "Rooster Song," "Threesome," and "Phoebe Cates."

The band was part of the big pop-punk explosion of the late '90s/early '00s, alongside bands like Blink-182, New Found Glory, Good Charlotte, RX Bandits, Unwritten Law, and The Ataris. The band also played shows and tours with Bad Religion, POD, Alien Ant Farm, and Silverchair.

Outside of his career with Fenix TX, "Adam honed his skills as a professional and personal chef with multiple celebrity clients and co-founded a construction company with business partner Christian Ustarroz." He also "recently worked with Felix Lighting's owner as a property and construction manager and with longtime friend Les Borsai on blockchain endeavors."

A celebration of Lewis' life is in the works with information forthcoming. Lewis is survived by his life partner, Adrieanne Guerrero, and their children: 10-year-old Lennon and 7-year-old Sloane.