Rising rap star Coi LeRay is channeling her heartbreak into new music, releasing multiple songs addressing alleged infidelity by Trippie Redd during her pregnancy. The drama unfolded across social media platforms as LeRay shared increasingly pointed lyrics about betrayal and lost trust.

In her latest preview, shared Sunday, Jan. 26, LeRay doesn’t hold back, singing, “All the times I caught you cheating, I should have killed you but no, you have to see this.” The emotional track continues with, “Supposed to be my peace, but broke me right into pieces/Yeah, you told me you loved me, but you ain’t mean it.” The preview resonated with fans, who quickly flooded the comments with support, asking, “How can you cheat on Coi Leray… MULTIPLE times…” while another declared, “He don’t deserve you bae.”

The situation intensified when Trippie’s ex-girlfriend Ayleks entered the conversation, denying claims of “ruining a happy home” in a TikTok post and blasting fans for “coming to my page and harassing me based on assumptions.” This led to a heated exchange with LeRay on Instagram. “You really are a f— loser,” LeRay allegedly wrote to Ayleks. Ayleks defended herself, responding, “I’m a loser for what? Because your n— is on BS while u pregnant? That got nun to do [with] me.” Ayleks, who describes herself as the Canton, Ohio-born rapper’s “first love,” insisted they’re just friends and claimed she stepped back out of respect for their relationship.

LeRay’s musical response to the drama continues with “Keep It,” a stark, emotionally raw track that puts her vocals front and center. The sparse instrumentation emphasizes devastating lyrics like “Not sure of how much my heart is left/Tried to use you to fill the void that my father left/I’m not hard to get, baby, I’m just hard to get/I see one red flag, then I just call it quits.”

The controversy began when LeRay posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless.” She followed this with a reposted message stating, “I believe that people’s actions can make it clear that they have no respect or regard for you, regardless of what they say. Their actions clearly indicate that they don’t value you. When you notice this, take it for what it is. Remember, actions speak louder than words.”

Trippie Redd, meanwhile, appeared to dismiss the situation in a video where he’s seen chuckling and making playful sounds at the camera, pausing only to say, “That s— is,” before continuing to laugh. The couple, who briefly dated in 2019 before rekindling their romance last August, hasn’t directly addressed the status of their relationship. However, LeRay continues to process her emotions through music, recently previewing another track with pointed lyrics: “Ex is supposed to be a ex for a reason/Wanted to be there while you was fighting demons/I had family plans – you had plans for cheating/Camera in the room, you ain’t know I was creeping.”