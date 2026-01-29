‘Pray for Him’: Rap Music Pioneer Facing ‘Tremendous Health Issues’ and Is Hospitalized

Houston rap pioneer Michael “5000” Watts has been hospitalized due to “tremendous health problems.”

The Swishahouse founder’s family announced the health news on Instagram Wednesday as they asked his fans and friends for their thoughts and prayers to aid in his recovery.

“For the past week, Michael 5000 Watts has experienced some tremendous health issues that have caused him to be hospitalized,” the family wrote in a statement. “We are asking the community, fans, followers, and all that he has impacted to pray for him.”

Michael “5000” Watts onstage during VIBE’s Yardfest at Florida A&M University on October 27, 2006 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The Watts family advised that hospital visits would be limited to people who had been pre-approved and assured that they would continue to share updates as they became available.

They added, “We appreciate the outpouring of love and support as we trust God for healing and favor.”

Watts’ wife, Tammie, told Houston’s Fox 26 that her husband had been admitted to the hospital “about a week ago,” explaining, “He underwent tremendous, tremendous procedures that had to take place. He is here with us, sedated, per doctor’s orders, just to give [his] body time to heal.”

“He’s here healing, we ask that everybody just continue to keep us in their prayers, keep my husband lifted in their prayers and our family as he recovers,” she continued.

Watts began his music career as a DJ in the 1980s, going on to popularize the city’s signature “chopped and screwed” sound pioneered by Houston’s DJ Screw.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 16: Michael “5000” Watts attends the VIP Red Carpet Screening of “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”on November 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”)

In 1997, Watts founded Swishahouse with OG Ron C, and they began pumping out “Swisha Mixes” featuring artists including Lil’ Keke, Archie Lee, and Coota Bang on compilations. The Day Hell Broke Loose 2 was Swishahouse’s first mainstream success with the song “Still Tippin’” turning the hip-hop spotlight onto Houston in the mid-2000s.

In addition to his work with Swishahouse, Watts became a regular on Houston radio station 97.9 The Box, giving him even more influence on the city’s music scene. Watts also played a major role in boosting the careers of well-known Houston artists including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Mike Jones, and has long been an advocate for musicians on the local scene.