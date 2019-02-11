Post Malone: WWE’s Undertaker Shows Rapper How to Chokeslam in Candid Pics

Post Malone got some extremely hands-on instruction from the WWE’s Undertaker, judging by their photos on social media.

The Undertaker stopped by a Post Malone concert last summer where the two stars enjoyed some iconic photo-ops. While they were together, the wrestler showed Malone how to set up properly for a choke slam, in pictures he recently posted on Twitter.

The Undertaker tweeted the photos two weeks ago, tagging Malone. They showed the wrestler indicating his own throat, then placing his hand on Malone’s. He wore an instructive expression, and Malone looked like he was playing close attention. The rapper rested his heavily-tattooed hands on the Undertaker’s forearms, as if preparing to throw him off.

Malone retweeted the photo without comment, and fans loved it. The post racked up over 45,000 likes, with rap fans wrestling fans coming together to celebrate a meeting of stars.

“Y’all are besties now?” one fan asked. “I’m cool with that.”

“Learning the choke slam right…?” guessed another fan.

One fan even wondered if the concert visit might be foreshadowing a bigger collaboration, with Post Malone trying his hand in the ring on WWE.

“I’m calling it now, Post Malone performs at Wrestlemania and gets a choke slam from the Undertaker. Pls make this happen I don’t ask for much,” another fan guessed.

The meeting between The Undertaker and Post Malone took place way back in June, during a show in Austin, Texas. The Undertaker even took the stage during Malone’s hit song “Rock Star,” helping the rapper smash guitars. The choke slam tutorial was broadcast on a jumbotron, and later took over social media.

Undertaker choked slammed Post Malone pic.twitter.com/iwRcXvs6fZ — Slim Thick Saenz (@bigsam93snz) June 17, 2018



This weekend, Post Malone will attend the Grammys, where he is nominated for four awards. The rapper is up for Best Album for Beerbongs and Bentleys, Best Record and Best Rap/Sung Performance for for “Rockstar,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Better Now.”

Malone’s chances seem pretty good, especially according to his die-hard fan base. The rapper has a polarizing effect on listeners, who tend to either love him completely or hate his music with a passion.

In the coveted Best Album category, Malone is up against Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther. Strangely, both rappers wrote music for super hero films in 2018, with Malone working on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Other contenders include H.E.R. by Her and Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae.

The 61st Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.