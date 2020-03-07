Post Malone: See the Concert Videos That Have Fans Concerned

Videos from Post Malone‘s recent concerts have left fans concerned for the “Circles” singer’s well-being. During his performance at FedEx Forum in Memphis on Friday, Malone insisted he is not using drugs and is feeling “the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my life.” Despite that, Malone’s fans have continued to share videos from his Runaway Tour shows, pointing out allegedly uncomfortable moments.

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” Malone told the Memphis crowd, reports the Commercial Appeal. “That’s why I can bust my a— for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—… Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic.”

this dude needs HELP 🤯‼️ I’m genuinely scared for him I don’t wanna wake up to news he’s dead frfr get this man help #helpposty pic.twitter.com/Rv202eey4z — des (@destinynorwoodx) March 6, 2020

In the days leading up to the Memphis show, fans shared their concerns about Post’s health, including videos that allegedly showed him slurring his words or falling on stage. Some fans claim Malone’s eyes can be seen rolling back in his head while performing.

“You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behaviour from Post, it’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him,” one fan wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried.”

Someone help then man. You can legit see the pain in his eyes and hear it in his voice💔 #helpposty #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/Kz4tbDWGMG — Madison✨ (@maddieparker) March 6, 2020

Fans often shared their videos with the hashtag “Help Posty.”

Although Malone said he is not using drugs now, he discussed the dangers of self-medicating in a new interview with GQ Style. The 24-year-old admitted to thinking “That could have been me” after the deaths of Mac Miller in 2018, Lil Peep in 2017 and Juice WRLD in December 2019.

I know he might just be super baked, but even then this is going overboard. It really looks like he is out of it, he looks so tired and helpless. @PostMalone i hope you’re doing okay and if you arent that’s okay. Just get help with whatever demons you have inside! #helpposty pic.twitter.com/CmsWqQBINF — Amund (@subzerothekill) March 5, 2020

“I’m f—ing crazy,” Malone said of his mental health. “And it has exacerbated over the past years, since Stoney.”

He was vague about getting help for his own mental health problems though.

“I am, now… I’m trying,” he told GQ. “It’s difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it’s difficult.”

Later, Malone told the magazine his busy lifestyle has taken a toll on him.

“I wake up and I’m so sore and sluggish,” he said. “But that’s the beautiful thing about music—for me at least. Something strikes a synapse and then you want to go and sit down at the f— computer and make a beat, and then you make ‘White Iverson,’ or you make f—ing anything. And that’s all it takes. I don’t know. I’m not, by far, the most inspirational dude. But if I can do it, you can do it f—ing too.”

Malone is now on tour to promote his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which includes the hit singles “Circles,” “Wow” and “Goodbyes.” The Runaway Tour kicked off in September 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. He is now on the tour’s second leg, which ends on March 21 in Salt Lake City. His European leg starts in Germany in June and ends in London on July 2.

