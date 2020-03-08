Post Malone Posed for ‘Partying Hard’ Magazine Cover Just Before Fan Concerns About His Wellbeing

Days before concerns emerged over Post Malone‘s well-being during his Runaway tour, the musician posed for the cover of GQ. While his appearance on the magazine’s cover seems traditional enough, the phrase “Partying Hard with Post Malone” appeared on it, which only ties into those aforementioned concerns about Malone’s wild behavior and alleged drug usage.

On the GQ cover, Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, flashes a bright smile as he poses in a white suit with an accompanying white cowboy hat. But, it’s the “Partying Hard” phrase that has caught much attention in light of the recent worries about his well-being.

Recently, fans online have raised their concerns over Malone’s behavior during his Runaway tour by posting videos that show him allegedly slurring his words and falling onstage. On Friday, during his performance at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, the “Better Now” rapper addressed those concerns himself.

During his tour stop, Malone insisted that he is not using drugs and that he is “the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my life.”

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” Malone told the Memphis crowd, as Commercial Appeal reported. “That’s why I can bust my a— for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—… Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic.”

As previously mentioned, these concerns come shortly after Malone appeared on the cover of GQ. In his GQ feature, Malone talks about a variety of topics, such as his time working on his first album Stoney and his growing success in recent years. More specifically, he acknowledged the dangers of self-medicating by bringing up the untimely deaths of Mac Miller and Juice WRLD. He even admitted that it “could have been me” when bringing up his contemporaries’ deaths.

“I’m f—ing crazy,” Malone regarding his mental health. “And it has exacerbated over the past years, since Stoney.”

While he did note that he was trying to get help for his mental health, he remained vague about how he was seeking it out.

“I am, now… I’m trying,” he told GQ. “It’s difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it’s difficult.”