Post Malone Plane Damage Revealed in New Photo

Post Malone landed safely after a harrowing flight on Tuesday, and reports of the plane’s broken wheels were not exaggerated.

Post’s flight took off from New Jersey in a private jet on Tuesday morning after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. He was bound for London, but as the plane left the ground the landing gear blew up, leaving them with no safe way to land. The rapper and his entourage were left with no choice but to turn around and make an emergency landing here at home — which they successfully did at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, after they were all safely back on stable ground, members of Post’s entourage posted footage of the damaged plane sitting in the tarmac on Instagram. The photographer panned and zoomed in on the landing gear, revealing just how damaged it really was.

The metal arm connecting the wheel to the plane was battle crushed and dented. At the same time, the tire appeared to be completely stripped. By comparison, the tire beside it was fully inflated, likely making the plane sit at an angle once it touched down on the ground.

The plane circled over New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for hours in an attempt to burn off fuel. This lightened the load and reduced the risk of combustion or even explosion when they finally went in for an emergency landing. In the end, the plane landed relatively smoothly, and no one was hurt.

While Post was not injured, he might have been about as uncomfortable as he could be. The rapper reportedly stayed up long into the night celebrating his win for Best Song at the VMAs on Monday. He appeared in various Instagram Stories throughout the night, hanging around smoking and drinking with friends and fellow artists. He was seen partying with stars like Rita Ora, G-Eazy and French Montana, among others.

He did not stop there, either. According to a report by The Blast, Post kept the festivities going back at his hotel. He met up with others, including Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt, and they apparently continued well into the early hours of the morning. The rapper only slept for a couple of hours, apparently intending to catch up on rest on the plane. His manager’s Instagram story later showed him trudging across the tarmac in athliesure wear, carrying a pillow under one arm.

Still, after his harrowing ordeal in the sky, Malone seemed intent on grabbing a hair of the dog that had bitten him when he returned to safety. When speaking to reporters from TMZ, he seemed to have only one — or, in a sense, two — things on his mind.

“Hell yeah, there’s one hell of a team on that aircraft,” he said. “We’re here. We’re here on earth and I need a beer, and I need … some wine, at the same time, mixed together.”

Malone also sent out a tweet thanking his fans for their thoughts and prayers during the flight, though he addressed his detractors as well.

“I landed guys,” he tweeted. “Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”