Post Malone Hospitalized, Major Concert Postponed

Rapper Post Malone canceled his scheduled concert in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday because he needed to be hospitalized. The 27-year-old rapper shared a mournful message to fans on Instagram, explaining that he could not play through the pain anymore. He did not say whether this was related to his alarming fall at another show earlier this week.

"Boston, I love y'all so f-ing much," Malone wrote on his Instagram Story. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

Post Malone reveals he is having trouble breathing and cancels his Boston show🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jluv2zC5IY — RapTV (@Rap) September 25, 2022

"We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight," he continued. "I'm so fucking sorry. Everyone's tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the reschedule that we're planning right now. Once again, I'm so fucking sorry, I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry. – Love Austy."

Malone was scheduled to perform at TD Garden, and the venue posted a notice about the cancellation as well. It said that the show was only postponed, indicating that it would probably be rescheduled in the same stadium.

Malone's pain may stem from a show in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 17. There, videos from the crowd showed him taking a nasty fall when he accidentally stepped on the stage's open trap door. He hit the ground hard on his side, and local reports said that he "cracked his ribs," but a representative later clarified that he had bruised, not broken the bones. The rapper left the stage for a few minutes and returned, visibly shaken, to finish the show in a more subdued manner.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," he said in a video posted on Twitter afterward. "Next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs." He continued, "Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a- kicked by myself."