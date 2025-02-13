Popular Young Rapper Dies By Suicide: Abhinav Singh Was 32

Popular Odia rapper Abhinav Singh, better known by his stage name Juggernaut, has died. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bengaluru on Monday, Feb. 10, with initial reports suggesting he died by suicide after consuming poison. He was 32.

“On February 9, around 9 pm, he had dinner with his friend and returned to his flat,” Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, said, per The Indian Express. Gunare confirmed that Singh died by suicide, adding that the Marathahalli police have registered an unnatural death report.

The circumstances surrounding Singh’s passing are unclear at this time, but his father has reportedly lodged a case at Lalbagh police station in Odisha alleging harassment by his wife. Sambad English reported that the “Cuttack Anthem” singer’s family claimed Singh “was in acute mental distress,” which contributed to his tragic passing over the weekend.

“I used to hear the two of them fight often,” Singh’s mother claimed. “Abhinav had come home during the Puja break but every weekend, he disappeared without informing us. I had once heard him ask his wife about interacting with us which she was reluctant.”

An investigation into Singh’s death is ongoing. A note was reportedly found at the scene and confiscated by police. The contents of the note haven’t been disclosed. Times of India reported that Singh’s father named 8 to 10 individuals in his complaint and called for a detailed investigation.

Singh rose to prominence in the Odia rap scene, first gaining attention with his track “Cuttack Anthem.” The song was an instant hit, with Signh’s following growing on platforms including YouTube and Spotify. The musician, who collaborated with local musicians like MC Tor (Tanmay Sahoo), was known for blending local cultural elements with contemporary rap, using his music to address social issues and celebrate Odia identity.

Singh was the owner of Urban Loafer, Odisha’s first independent Hip Hop label, and also worked as an engineer.

In recent years, he faced some controversy. In August 2024, he was accused of physically attacking Odia actress Supriya, who claimed that the rapper stopped her music video from being released. He was also involved in an alleged incident at an OYO hotel in Bhubaneswar, leading to is wife filing a complaint against him.

