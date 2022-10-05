Popular DJ Bulletproof Dies From Brain Bleed

Jay Monds, the beloved New Zealand drum and bass producer and DJ better known by his onstage moniker Bulletproof, has died. Monds passed away surrounded by his family in Tauranga Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 29 after he suffered a major brain bleed that Monday, his family confirmed to Stuff. Monds was 46.

In a Facebook tribute announcing his passing, Monds' sister, Casey, wrote that she was "utterly devastated to share the news that my big brother Jay passed away tonight," adding, "We miss him so incredibly much." She went on to share that her brother was "passing away as he lived his life by helping those in need; he is an organ donor. Even through to his final breath, and beyond, he is helping others, like the absolute fucking legend he is." She concluded, "I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry. Thank you again for all the love that you have sent to Jay and us over the past days."

My friend @jaybulletproof died last night, after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Monday. Im heartbroken. Jay was a pioneer in the drum n bass community, a proud Dad and a loyal friend. He was also an amazing drone pilot, which is how we became so close over the last decade. (1/) pic.twitter.com/goT7LKNHM8 — Damian Christie (@damianchristie) September 29, 2022

Regarded as a pioneer in the local drum and bass scene, Monds collaborated with fellow musician Josh Lees as the duo Bulletproof in Christchurch in the late '90s. He was among the first producers to give international attention to New Zealand drum and bass, and was widely hailed as helping Concord Dawn and Shapeshifter into the spotlight. In later years, Monds embarked on a solo career, making his way into a more mainstream music world in 2009, with his album Soundtrack to Forever, which included artists such as Tiki Taane, Boh Runga and David Dallas, winning best electronica album at the 2010 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. Dub Me Crazy, his 2011 follow-up album, peaked at number 7 on the New Zealand Top 40 charts with tracks featuring award-winning artists Hollie Smith and Anika Moa. He released #Listen in 2013.

Following his success in the music industry, Monds took a break from music in more recent years to instead focus on new endeavors. He served as a night show host on George FM from 2016 until 2018, and in 2021, he started The History of New Zealand Drum and Bass podcast. That podcast recorded more than 30 episodes and amassed more than 60,000 subscribers. Although he mostly stepped out of the music industry, Monds did release a track on a 2022 tribute album for friend and fellow musician Edd Optiv, who died in 2020.

Monds is survived by his mother Sue, his sister Casey, his girlfriend Sophie, and his son Zion. According to Casey, the family wants "to ensure everyone is able to say goodbye and help celebrate his life." However, she said the family needs "a little more time to sort out all those details so please be patient... We know so many of you have said you want to do something to help 'Junior' – that's so appreciated by Zion and our family. We will figure this out and let you know how you can show your love."