Pop Star Couple Welcomes Their First Child Together

K-pop stars U-KISS's Hoon and former Girl's Day member Hwang Ji Seon have new parents. Hoon's agency, Tango Music, announced on Jan. 2, "U-KISS's Hoon welcomed his first son today. Both the mother and child are in good health."

The new father also joyously shared a photo of his newborn's feet on Instagram: "After 10 months, our lovely son has finally come to us in good health! It's such a touching and joyful moment. To my wife and son who have worked hard, I'm forever grateful for you two. I will strive to be even better!! Wishing everyone the happiest day! Thank you!" he wrote, per Soompi.

Hoon and Ji Seon also tied the knot in May 2022 after dating for approximately eight years. Wedding planners Happy Married Company revealed a beautiful pictorial of the couple's wedding ceremony on May 30 and stated, "Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon held a private wedding in Seoul in the afternoon of May 29."

The pictures show happy moments between Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon during their wedding day and also show them enjoying their celebration together with their guests. In addition to hosting the ceremony, U-KISS's Soohyun joined fellow member Kiseop in singing the congratulatory song.

Prior to the ceremony, Hoon sent a handwritten letter to fans addressing the news of the wedding, writing about Hwang, "I grew determined to spend forever with the person who more than anything, respects my work, helps my family, and really, really cherishes the fans who love and support me."

He added, "Although I'm awaiting a new start, I promise that I am not suddenly stopping or giving up as U-KISS's Hoon. I will showcase an image that better repays the love and support I've received until now. Through this letter, I also want to say thank you again to my U-KISS members and Tango Music family who supported my decision and wished for my happiness, more than anyone else."

In 2009, Hoon made his debut as a ballad singer under the name Yeo Hoon Min. Two years later, he joined U-KISS as the group's lead vocalist. with the release of the group's 5th mini album 'Bran New Kiss.' Earlier this year, Hoon signed a new contract with Tango Music along with fellow U-KISS members Soohyun and Kiseop.

Hoon's wife, Hwang, debuted as an original member of Girl's Day in 2010. However, she departed the group after two months. As JN, she made her debut in New.F.O the following year and eventually competed on KBS's idol audition show, The Unit. Hwang debuted as a member of S#aFLA in 2018.