New Version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' Revealed for Christmas 2023, Complete With a Rap Verse

K-pop girl group Aespa has recently released a cover version of Bobby Helms' iconic holiday song, "Jingle Bell Rock." An official lyric video for the quartet's remake of the 1957 Christmas classic was unveiled on Nov. 24. The hip-hop-inspired beat of Aespa's version of "Jingle Bell Rock" is complemented by a brand-new rap verse.

"Ring ring ring, jingle bell rock / Play like a spell I won't tell, jingle bell talk / So giddy up, giddy up / Turn it up fast till we burn up / We ain't ever gonna stop, jingle bell rock," rap Giselle and Winter on the second verse of the song.

SM Entertainment first announced via a press release that the girls were reworking the iconic song in a "catchy and hip" manner, complemented by their "unique vocals and rap," which distinguishes the new version from the original "Jingle Bell Rock."

Aespa's "Jingle Bell Rock" follows only two weeks after the release of their fourth mini-album, Drama. It marks the official release of three songs from the girl group: "Hot Air Balloon," "Don't Blink" and "YOLO," which were first performed at the girl group's SYNK: Hyper Line concerts held in Seoul earlier this year. Aside from "Trick or Trick" and "You," the English-language single "Better Things" appears on the record as well.

Moreover, in other news regarding Aespa, Netflix has announced that member Karina will be starring in its upcoming original reality show Agents of Mystery alongside Korean celebrities, including Girls' Day's Lee Hye-ri as well as actors Kim Do-Hoon and Lee Yong-jin, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer John Park.

The streaming platform announced the cast of Agents of Mystery on Nov. 22 on its official Netflix K-Content account on X (formerly Twitter). As described in Netflix's post, the show involves its cast tackling "bizarre quests in uncharted territories. Expect a fusion of chemistry and thrilling suspense that'll keep you on the edge of your seats," Netflix added.

Moreover, Agents of Mystery will also feature the production talents of Jeong Jong-yeon, who was previously behind Netflix's The Devil's Plan. There will be more information on Agents of Mystery in the upcoming months, including a premiere date, premise, and teasers.

Additionally, SM Entertainment recently announced that its plans for the first quarter of 2024 will include the release of the first full-length English album by AESPA. Other labelmates that will return during this period include Red Velvet's Wendy, EXO's Suho, and rookie boyband RIIZE.