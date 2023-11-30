Pop Music Legend's Awards Show Performance Sparks Awkward, Confused Crowd Reactions

No one puts on a show like JYP. The South Korean singer and businessman JY Park, popularly known as the founder and namesake of JYP Entertainment, went viral in recent days for a live performance he gave at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

During the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, JY Park performed a medley of his original songs("When We Disco" and "Changed Man") as well as popular hit music (such as Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams" and a-ha's "Take On Me").

It was a dramatic performance featuring a costume change from the singer's flamboyant white coat dress to a purple bodysuit that prompted... curious reactions from the audience, including famous Korean actors and K-pop idols.

Several reactions have gone viral since, including Concrete Utopia actress Kim Sun-young's stunned expression, Reborn Rich star Song Joong-ki's noticeable look of worry, and EXO's D.O. and Krystal Jung's puzzled faces.

A comparison has also been made between the audience reaction to JY Park's performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards and that of the NewJeans, who had taken to the stage earlier in the evening to sing their hit singles "ETA" and "Super Shy," earlier in the evening.

As NewJeans performed, the audience smiled and clapped along with the girl group. Some noted that singer BIBI appeared on the verge of tears as the group performed.

Still, it was JY Park who clearly stole the show, and viewers online certainly had their fair share of reactions to his lavish showcase. Keep scrolling to find out what some of them said.