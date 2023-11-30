Pop Music Legend's Awards Show Performance Sparks Awkward, Confused Crowd Reactions
The performance consisted of a mid-song costume change into a purple velvet jumpsuit.
No one puts on a show like JYP. The South Korean singer and businessman JY Park, popularly known as the founder and namesake of JYP Entertainment, went viral in recent days for a live performance he gave at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.
During the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, JY Park performed a medley of his original songs("When We Disco" and "Changed Man") as well as popular hit music (such as Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams" and a-ha's "Take On Me").
It was a dramatic performance featuring a costume change from the singer's flamboyant white coat dress to a purple bodysuit that prompted... curious reactions from the audience, including famous Korean actors and K-pop idols.
Several reactions have gone viral since, including Concrete Utopia actress Kim Sun-young's stunned expression, Reborn Rich star Song Joong-ki's noticeable look of worry, and EXO's D.O. and Krystal Jung's puzzled faces.
A comparison has also been made between the audience reaction to JY Park's performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards and that of the NewJeans, who had taken to the stage earlier in the evening to sing their hit singles "ETA" and "Super Shy," earlier in the evening.
As NewJeans performed, the audience smiled and clapped along with the girl group. Some noted that singer BIBI appeared on the verge of tears as the group performed.
Still, it was JY Park who clearly stole the show, and viewers online certainly had their fair share of reactions to his lavish showcase. Keep scrolling to find out what some of them said.
Just a Clown
This X user wanted none of what JY Park had to offer at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. "i just really wanna know what goes on in his head. like i feel like he think he's the coolest guy on this earth and no one will ever compare but the reality is he's just a clown."
Take On Me
This possible tribute to The Purple One left this X viewer none too pleased.
The Vision
One man's Prince is another man's Goku.
Incredible
For one viewer, their first point of comparison upon viewing the infamous white coat was Disney, courtesy of The Incredibles.
'Kinda Giving'
As another intrigued X poster put it, the whole thing was actually...kind of impressive.
Respect
Everyone wasn't flummoxed by JY Park's theatrics. One viewer in the comments of the performance's YouTube video wrote, "There's nothing wrong with JYP performance.. he may be aging but he showed his great effort to the MZ Generation that promoting the songs & music from the retro era actually brings back lots of legendary moments.. Respect for JYP."