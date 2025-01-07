GFRIEND fans are in for a treat as the K-pop group has unleashed a new single titled “Season of Memories” ahead of their highly anticipated 10th-anniversary reunion album. The heartwarming tune, accompanied by a nostalgia-inducing mood film, serves as a teasing glimpse into the band’s forthcoming project, set to be released on Jan.13 at 6 p.m. KST.

The minute-long visual, released by Source Music, takes viewers on a sentimental journey through GFRIEND’s memories. A beautifully decorated journal, adorned with photographs spanning the group’s decade-long career, sets the stage for a touching compilation of camcorder footage featuring all six members – Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji – spending quality time together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The visuals capture the essence of the song’s lyrics, which speak to the unbreakable bond shared by the members and their unwavering commitment to one another. The emotional delivery and heartfelt lyrics are sure to resonate with fans who have followed GFRIEND’s journey since their debut in 2015.

Play video

The Season of Memories special album marks the group’s triumphant return after a four-year hiatus, as they disbanded in May 2021. The release coincides with GFRIEND’s 10th anniversary on Jan. 16, making it an even more meaningful milestone for the group and its dedicated fanbase.

To celebrate their reunion and the album’s release, GFRIEND will embark on an intimate Asia tour aptly named Season of Memories. The tour kicks off with a three-night residency at Seoul’s Olympic Hall from Jan.17 to 19 before the group ventures to Osaka, Yokohama, Hong Kong, and Taipei in March, per NME.

GFRIEND’s ticket power shone through as tickets for their two-night solo concert, GFRIEND 10th Anniversary: Season of Memories, at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park sold out swiftly during the pre-sale on Dec. 9th KST. The event, taking place on Jan.18-19 KST, is evidence of the group’s long-term appeal and the dedication of their official fandom, BUDDY.

This special 10th-anniversary project is driven by the six members’ desire to create cherished memories for their fans. The concert promises to be a moving trip down memory lane, featuring GFRIEND’s many hits like “Glass Bead,” “Me Gustas Tu,” “Rough,” and “MAGO.“

Fans can also catch GFRIEND in web content, and award shows leading up to their milestone anniversary. The group will appear on the popular YouTube series Killing Voice on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and performed a special 10th-anniversary stage on Jan. 5 at the 39th Golden Disc Awards in Fukuoka, Japan, drawing significant attention from the K-pop community.

Source Music first hinted at the reunion in September, stating that “the project was accomplished with the wishes from the members to present a precious memory to [GFRIEND’s fans].” The announcement sent excitement through the fandom, who have been awaiting the group’s return since their last release, the November 2020 studio album Walpurgis Night.

Following GFRIEND’s disbandment in 2021, members Eunha, SinB, and Umji formed a new trio called VIVIZ under BPM Entertainment. The group debuted in February 2022 with their first mini-album, Beam of Prism, and has since released several successful projects, including their latest mini-album, Voyage, in November 2022.

In an interview with NME, SinB reflected on the differences between GFRIEND and VIVIZ, sharing: “We debuted [as GFRIEND] when we were very young, so it felt like we were solely following the company’s concept, and that fit the group at the time. But as VIVIZ, it feels like we are doing everything from one to 10.”