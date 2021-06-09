Pooh Shiesty Arrested on Battery Charge One Week After Alleged Shooting Involvement

✖

Rapper Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams), who's signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label, has landed back in jail over an incident that happened over Memorial Day Weekend. He was taken into custody on Tuesday (June 8) at 2 p.m. on a warrant for his arrest. He's been booked and charged in Miami-Dade County Corrections Records with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and his bond has yet to be set.

TMZ reports, the whole situation took place when Miami-Dade PD was called to the King of Diamonds strip club on May 30 around 4 a.m. after someone reported shots fired. The police report describes witnesses saying Pooh Shiesty was escorted out of the club by security when there was an altercation between the Memphis rapper and the security staff. Police say the security manager told them that the scuffle was over some money that had allegedly fallen out of the "Back in Blood" rapper's pockets. The amount of money that fell is unknown, but the rapper pointed his gun toward the ground and opened fire in response.

Police say one of the security guards was hit in the right ankle and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Pooh Shiesty had already left the building when police arrived on the scene. Rumors quickly popped up on social media following the shooting, with many saying that someone had taken $40k from the rapper's pockets that night, but the rapper says that's not the case. "false allegations nothing never been took from me," he wrote on his Instagram story.

This video shows a shooting police say involves rapper Pooh Shiesty & several others. 2 were injured 10/9/20 in Bay Harbor Islands. Shiesty (Lontrell Williams) faces aggravated battery w/ a deadly weapon & armed robbery charges. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/hmNJ0I3IVY — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 26, 2021

The arrest comes months after Pooh Shiesty was arrested in connection to another shooting case in October 2020 at a Bay Harbor Islands condo. Surveillance footage showed a McLaren sports car, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, and another Mercedes pulling into the condo parking lot and the men inside all of the cars get out to meet each other when two men, one in a white shirt and one in black, start shooting. Police and prosecutors alleged that Pooh Shiesty was one of the men in the McLaren and was part of the aggressor group in the incident. Williams surrendered himself to police and was ultimately charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery. He was released on a $30,000 bond and shortly after put himself on a private jet.