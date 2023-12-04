Play It Loud: Erase Theory Drops New EP 'The Good Kind'

Electronic-rock act Erase Theory recently dropped a new EP, The Good Kind, and we think this is something you'll want to play LOUD. Featuring previously released singles "Taking A Beat," "Man Overboard," and "The Good Kind," the new EP adds two new tracks: "So They Say" and "The Subtitled." Pairing infectious melodies with soul-baring lyrics, Erase Theory will no doubt become a top band on all your playlists after just one listen to The Good Kind EP.

Erase Theory was founded by former Letlive guitarist Jeff Sahyoun. In the years since California punk rock band Letlive disbanded, Sahyoun spent years away from music, learning more about himself and focusing on his mental and emotional health, above all. In 2022, Sahyoun reemerged with a brand new outlook on life, and a new band, Erase Theory. PopCulture.com previously had a chance to catch up with Sahyoun and discuss how Erase Theory evolved, and the musician spoke candidly about how the aimlessness he felt after his previous band ended was part of what wound up leading him to a new chapter.

"Life was different back then, especially when everything came to a halt for a while," he said of Letlive breaking up, then noting that playing in bands was the only life he ever knew. "I haven't done anything else. I've never done anything else. I've been on stage and I've just been doing music since I was a kid."

Noting how his time away from the music industry has helped him to shape heart he wants to create, Sahyoun said, "I've been disconnected for a long time. It's been four, four and a half years or so. Being reintroduced to all of this again it's super exciting. I get to link up with a lot of old faces, a lot of old friends, and it brings things to light as to how much work we actually did and how many of the experiences that I got to actually keep close to my heart and appreciate."

"All of that goes into the Erase Theory and where I am and how I handle my business now," he added. "And I've taken all of those situations and everything I've learned from it, I'm able to implement that and everything that I'm doing now. I wouldn't be able to do that if I didn't do Letlive... I was a different person before Letlive with a different mentality."