Pink Gets Real About Sex Within Her Marriage

Pop superstar Pink is speaking out about her relationship with husband, Carey Hart, and how it feels like they sometimes experience dry spells in the bedroom after having been together for over 11 years.

During an interview with The Guardian, the “Just Like Fire” hitmaker opened up about her sex life.

“You’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year,” she said. “Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”

Pink and Hart share two children together, Willow Sage Hart, 6, and Jameson Moon Hart, who was born last December. Over the years, the couple has experienced the ups and downs present in any relationship.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” she said.

“And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the sh-t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys,” Pink continued.

Also in her recent interview, the Grammy winner dished on her childhood. Pink says that the wild years of her youth are behind her and that she is now someone that other moms believe is a positive role model for their daughter.

“Other people’s parents wouldn’t let me come over when I was a kid,” she said. “I was the s–thead. No one wanted their kid anywhere near me. I was the runaway, I was the f—up, I was the one that had the mouth, I was always in trouble. And now, moms are like: ‘I love that my daughter loves you.’”