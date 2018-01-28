Pink Revisits Her Most Infamous Grammy Outfits

Pink is set to perform at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday, and it is sure to be another high-wire act from the pop star. Ahead of the ceremony, Pink shared some of her most outrageous outfits from over the years.

The 39-year-old has racked up 19 Grammy nominations and three wins since her first nomination in 2001. That year, she won Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for the hit “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim.

Pink won her first Grammy at the 2003 awards for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for “Trouble.” She also won Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the 2010 all-star cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

This year, Pink is a nominee for Best Pop Solo Performance for “What About Us,” from her new album Beautiful Trauma.

Here is a look at the wild outfits Pink has worn to the Grammys over the years.

Pink Won Her First Grammy in 2002

Pink won her first Grammy at the 2002 ceremony, which honored the best music from the previous year. At the time, she had just released her second album, Missundaztood, which included “Get The Party Started” and “Just Like A Pill.” During the Grammys ceremony, Pink performed “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Patti Labelle.

In 2003, Pink would earn nominations for “Get The Party Started” and Mussundaztood.

Pink Won Her Second Grammy for ‘Trouble’

Pink finally took home a Grammy for a solo hit at the 2003 ceremony. “Trouble” took home the award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. She was also up for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Feel Good Time,” which was featured on the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle soundtrack. “Trouble” was released on her third album, Try This.

Pink Earned an Album of the Year Nomination for ‘Recovery’

The most important Grammy nomination on Pink’s resume is her 2010 Album of the Year nomination. She was up for Recovery, but the winner was Arcade Fire’s The Suburbs. Pink did not go home empty handed though. She won Best Pop Collaborations with Vocals for her part on the all-star cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” with Herbie Hancock, India.Arie, Konono No. 1, Jeff Beck, Seal and Oumou Sangare.

Pink also has three Best Pop Vocal Album nominations for The Truth About Love (2012), Funhouse (2009) and Missuntaztood (2001).

Pink Has Done Two High-Wire Acts at the Grammys

Pink has already done two high-wire acts at the Grammys. In 2010, she wore a flesh-colored suit while performing “Glitter in the Air.” In 2014, she took to the roof at the Staples Center again for “Try” with Nare Ruess and “Just Give Me A Reason.”

Pink told CBS This Morning she wanted to be an Olympic gymnast before she chose to become a singer. She went to a Cher concert, where she saw her backup dancers dancing in the air. She asked one of the dancers she wanted to do that, too.

“And she’s like, ‘Well, okay. We’re gonna start at the jungle gym. And you’re gonna hang upside down and I’m gonna punch you in the stomach while you sing. Because that’s what you’re gonna ultimately feel like when you’re singing. And if you can do this, then I’ll start teaching you acrobatics,’” Pink recalled.

Pink Performed With Nate Reuss

Pink scored a monster hit with “Just Give Me A Reason,” which featured fun singer Nate Reuss. They performed the song at the 2013 Grammys ceremony in 2014, after Pink landed on the ground. The song was up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Unfortunately for the duo, Lorde’s “Royals” won Song of the Year.

Pink Has Sold Over 16 Million Albums Since 2000

Pink has sold over 16 million albums since her debut, Can’t Take Me Home, was released in 2000, notes The New York Times. She has sold 45 million digital songs in the U.S. alone and has for No. 1 hits and 11 Top 10 singles on the Billboard charts.

“I’ve never won the popularity contest,” she told the Times in October. “I was never as big as Britney or Christina. If you look at any paragraph about pop music, I don’t get mentioned — my name doesn’t come up. And yet, here I go again, right under the wave, duck-diving.”

Pink Won the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2017

Last year, Pink received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her speech was personal and went viral. She talked about self-image and conformity, and told a story about her six-year-old daughter, Willow.

Pink recalled a time when she picked up Willow from school, and her daughter said she was “the ugliest girl I know” because she looks like a boy. Instead of kicking a six-year-old bully’s butt, Pink made a slideshow for Willow, showing the other androgynous rock stars and artists who “live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on, wave their flag and inspire the rest of us.”

“And I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty,’” Pink said.

Pink Performed ‘Glitter in the Air’ While in the Air at the 2010 Grammys

During Pink’s Funhouse tour, the singer performed “Glitter in the Air” while in the air, doing acrobatics. She reprised that performance during the 2010 Grammys. Pink told the Bang Showbiz that she almost fell during the performance.

“When I do it on tour, I don’t have lights above me. There were lights above me, so it almost went into a strobe thing, and I actually did get a little turned around,” she said. “I thought… I was going to fall on my nude butt. But I worked it out.”