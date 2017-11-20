Pink’s Face During Christina Aguilera’s AMAs Tribute to Whitney Houston Is Priceless

During the American Music Awards on Sunday night, Viola Davis introduced Christina Aguilera who paid homage to the legendary and late, Whitney Houston with a medley of songs.

But as Aguilera sang “I Will Always Love You,” audiences were more enamoured by Pink’s reaction to the former Voice judge.

LMAO PINK’S FACE at this rendition of I Will Always Love You #AMAs — Landen Kiser 🎄 (@LandenKiser) November 20, 2017

Pink’s face at Christina’s high notes though. #AMAs — Aηα ▫️‏ (@lorddospeasants) November 20, 2017

While it might not be exactly how Pink felt about her former “Lady Marmalade” co-star, she later came around and rooted for Aguilera as she sang, “I’m Every Woman.”

Earlier in the evening, Jamie Foxx introduced Pink who opened the show with Kelly Clarkson, singing, “Everybody Hurts” by REM.

“As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope. Together, our strength will pull us through,” Foxx said, referencing all the pain 2017 brought, with shootings in multiple cities, acts of terror, unprecedented natural disasters and allegations of sexual assault in Hollywood that have been brought to light.