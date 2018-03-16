Pink Throws It All the Way Back to Her First Photo Shoot in Hilarious TBT

Pink definitely knows how to laugh at herself. The “What About Us” singer shared a Throwback Thursday post on Instagram on Thursday morning featuring her first-ever photo shoot.

“TBT when it’s your first photo shoot and you have no idea what to do with your dumb hands,” she wrote in the caption of the pink-soaked pic.

In the pic, a young Pink sporting an appropriately-colored pixie cut and a navy, belly-baring T-shirt poses with both her hands in awkward Spider-Man style hands.

“Omg I love it you look very influenced by Spider-Man lol,” one fan said.

“Omg PinkSpiderWoman,” another wrote.

“Very Spider-Man of you. #webslinger,” someone said.

One fan wondered if young Pink knew she’d be flying through the air during her future sold-out concerts like Spider-Man: “Perhaps you were visionary! Unconsciously, you knew you were going to do some kind of ‘spiderwoman’ on your show, with harness and wires, later.”

“Amazingly awkward!” another said in delight.

The singer and mom of two is currently on the road for her Beautiful Trauma tour, which kicked off at the beginning of March with 48 shows on tap at 40 arenas in the United States and Canada through June 1.

At her Monday night concert in Minneapolis, the 38-year-old revealed she was sick for her performance, which mirrors the last time she was in Minneapolis — for Super Bowl LII.

“I was sick the last time I was here, which is dumb,” she told the crowd, TwinCities.com reports. “Guess what? Again! Sick again. But screw it, I’m just going to ignore it.”

As previously reported, Pink battled through the flu when she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LII. While she killed the Star Spangled Banner, she reportedly struggled through her set at the Super Bowl weekend festivities, which she headlined.

She was heavily praised by celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, Josh Groban and Sheryl Crow for powering through the flu.

“[Pink], you are amazing. Always,” wrote DeGeneres, while Ashley Tisdale cheered, “Wow even with the flu [Pink] kills it!!”

Crow called the performance the “best I’ve ever heard!” and comedian Billy Eicher joked, “For the record, I was the ONLY one standing for the National Anthem on this plane. I LOVE YOU [Pink]!!!!!!”

The singer’s husband Carey Hart also showered her with support on his Instagram, sharing a photo of her and writing, “I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person.”

At Monday’s Minneapolis show, she missed a few lyrics and dropped a song from her setlist, but still made it through 20 songs and plenty of her signature acrobatic, high-flying choreography.

It’s obvious Pink is every bit as authentic as she was when she first launched her career — Spider-Man hands and all.