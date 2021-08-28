Pink Fans Reach out With Condolences After Dad Jim Moore's Death
Pink's fans reached out to the "Love Me Anyway" singer after she announced the death of her father, Jim Moore, on Friday morning. Moore died on Thursday following a battle with prostate cancer. Moore was a Vietnam War veteran and wrote the song "I Have Seen the Rain," which Pink recorded for her 2006 album I'm Not Dead.
Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, shared the sad news alongside two black and white photos on Instagram. The first showed her with her dad as a child, while the second was a more recent picture with Moore. "Til forever," she wrote in the caption. The day before his death, Pink shared a throwback photo of herself performing "I Have Seen the Rain" with Moore during a 2006 concert that aired on MTV.
The 41-year-old singer has not shared further details of her father's death. However, in a July 2020 Instagram post, she revealed that her father was fighting prostate cancer. At the time, he had just finished his second round of chemotherapy but was back in the hospital for surgery after suffering a serious back injury. In the photo, Moore was smiling on the hospital bed.
@Pink we're all thinking of you & your family at this time - and praying for your awesome dad Jim. YOU SIR ARE A LEGEND! 💖 pic.twitter.com/qAHGdSPGVt— Hayley Louise Cuthbert (@HayzLou_Abbas) August 24, 2021
"But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what's he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes," Pink wrote at the time. "Making everyone else feel better. He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."
Dear @Pink , I had the privilege of being at your star ceremony in Hollywood. I was placed behind your family and I took this picture because your dad was so adorable and so proud of his girl. I wanted to share this with you. 💖 pic.twitter.com/HDiGVjVHSB— Jamie (@BubbaSmiley) August 26, 2021
In a 2018 Father's Day tribute, Pink wrote about how important Moore's support was during her career. "He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it," she wrote in June 2018. "He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself." Scroll on to see how Pink's fans responded to the sad news.
"Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who's mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Beautiful moments between a father and daughter, to be treasured forever. No one loves us like our Daddy's do," another commented.
"So very sorry for your loss," another fan wrote on Instagram. "I miss my dad every day. Sending you so much love and healing."
"[Pink], my deepest [condolences] for you and your family in these hard times. May your dad be at peace and always be with you in spirit," one fan tweeted.
I am so so sorry! I have experienced the loss of both of my parents and sending lots of prayers for all. May Pink's father Rest In Peace Eternally.🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/65lXXVJEMK— Jan Harrell Golden (@ElFranci2i5) August 28, 2021
"Dear [Pink], I just heard about the passing of your father. I'm so sorry for your loss. I currently have ["I Have Seen the Rain"] on repeat," one fan tweeted.