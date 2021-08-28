Pink Fans Reach out With Condolences After Dad Jim Moore's Death

@Pink we're all thinking of you & your family at this time - and praying for your awesome dad Jim. YOU SIR ARE A LEGEND! 💖 pic.twitter.com/qAHGdSPGVt — Hayley Louise Cuthbert (@HayzLou_Abbas) August 24, 2021 "But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes," Pink wrote at the time. "Making everyone else feel better. He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell." prevnext

Dear @Pink , I had the privilege of being at your star ceremony in Hollywood. I was placed behind your family and I took this picture because your dad was so adorable and so proud of his girl. I wanted to share this with you. 💖 pic.twitter.com/HDiGVjVHSB — Jamie (@BubbaSmiley) August 26, 2021 In a 2018 Father's Day tribute, Pink wrote about how important Moore's support was during her career. "He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it," she wrote in June 2018. "He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself." Scroll on to see how Pink's fans responded to the sad news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) "Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who's mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Beautiful moments between a father and daughter, to be treasured forever. No one loves us like our Daddy's do," another commented.