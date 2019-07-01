Pink Fan Gives Birth at Singer’s Concert, Then Picks the Perfect Baby Name

Pink put on a concert at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium in England on Tuesday and gave one fan more than she bargained for. Denise Jones gave birth to a baby girl during the show, according to HuffPost, and paid tribute to the singer in the most adorable way.

Jones went into labor right when the concert kicked off. Pink, 39, was performing “Get The Party Started.” In honor of the musician, Jones named her daughter Dolly Pink. Jones initially planned to name the baby Dolly Louise, but thought a change was in order given the circumstances of her birth.

“I’m still massively in shock, just a bit gutted I missed the concert,” she joked after giving birth. “But I couldn’t be any happier right now! The plan was to call her Dolly Louise but since she was born in the concert we’ve changed it to Dolly Pink.”

Medics John Matthews and Dani Berg jumped into action, navigating through the crowd to treat her.

“When we reached her, it was quite clear the patient was heavily pregnant and showing signs of being in labor,” Matthews told The Liverpool Echo.

They moved the woman from the crowd to a first aid room where they “continued to assess her” and she gave birth. The birth was quick, Matthews told the outlet, and occurred without incident. She delivered the baby “all naturally” without “pain relief,” HuffPost. There was no equipment or supplies in the delivery room set up by medics.

“It took less than five minutes,” he said. “We didn’t have time to get concerned or worried, we just had to crack on and get with it.”

Jones’ daughter was born with no complications. Dolly weighed in at 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces. Mom and baby are said to be doing well.

Pink addressed Jones’ daughter’s name on Instagram. She shared a screengrab of a news story about the baby being born at the concert, along with a sweet caption of her own. Pink included a few hand emojis and heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started 🤘🏽❤️🤘🏽 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 26, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

Fans joked about the situation in the Instagram comments.

“And she missed the concert??! Give her another pair of ticketssss hahaha,” one fan commented.

“Did they come out singing I Am Here?” another commented.

“So this week you’ve managed to get more trains, a baby…what next?!” another chimed in.

“Baby wanted to see you perform,” a fourth joked.

“If it was me, I would have called the baby Alecia,” another person said.

It’s unclear if Pink was able to connect with the woman after she gave birth.