Pink Blasts Apple in Explicit Tweet

Pink has apparently upgraded her iPhone and is not happy with one of Apple’s design changes.

The 39-year-old “Just Give Me a Reason” singer is dealing with Apple’s fairly recent alteration of the iPhone’s charging port. They have removed the headphone jack in an effort to get its users to use their wireless Airpods. Standard headphones are still usable through a dongle add-on, but that is apparently not good enough for Pink.

“Ok APPLE the whole idea you had of making the headphone hole the same as my charging hole is a bunch of bulls—,” Pink wrote. “U know what’s worse? You called it a DONGLE.”

The heated tweet prompted numerous responses from fans, with many mocking the Apple dongles or recommending Pink switch to a Samsung device.

One reply in particular stood due to who sent it: Skid Row frontman and rock legend Sebastian Bach.

The “18 and Life” rocker suggested an alternative smart phone option, the LG V30. He recommended it based on its ability to play high quality music files and its standard headphone jack.

It appears Bach’s advice left Pink starstruck, as she expressed in several followup tweets.

“I just died,” Pink wrote. “My 8 year old self just peed her pants.”

Bach returned the admiration, telling the “What About Us” singer he’s a fan of her vocal chops.

“I love your voice!” Bach wrote. “THANK YOU for singing straight from the heart and inspiring others to do the same.”

Pink replied, “You did that for me. I trained singing to you. I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

Apple has not responded to Pink‘s criticism as of press time.

