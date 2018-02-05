Paul Simon Announces He Will Stop Touring

Paul Simon fans, get ready to jump at your final chance to see Rhymin’ Simon live on tour. The 76-year-old announced his upcoming tour, Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour, will be his last.

A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018

Citing the death of his lead guitarist and friend, Vincent N’guini, Simon announced on Monday that following his upcoming tour, his only appearances will be in “acoustically pristine” music halls and those with a philanthropic purpose.

“Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing. I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years,” wrote Simon.

The legendary musician, who has achieved 29 Top 40 singles in the U.S. alone, wrote that he’s grateful for a “fulfilling” career and to his fans.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Simon just announced the U.S. and European legs of his Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on May 18 with a month-long North American jaunt and a series of European dates. For now, the tour ends at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, July 15 as part of a lineup that also includes James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt.

Through May and June, the “You Can Call Me Al” singer will visit Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas and Denver before heading to Texas for shows in Dallas, Houston and Austin. A Midwest run features stops in Chicago, St. Paul, Detroit and Toronto. Then, Paul Simon heads to the East Coast to end the leg with concerts in Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Greensboro and Nashville.

Tickets for Paul Simon’s Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour will go on sale beginning Thursday, February 8 at 9 a.m. in Europe and Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. in North America.

Simon is the latest artist to reveal that they would retire from the road, following similar farewell tours announced by Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer.

