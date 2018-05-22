Paris Jackson Addresses Family Drama After Missing Janet Jackson’s Billboard Music Awards Performance

Paris Jackson was not one of the family members at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday to see her aunt Janet Jackson receive the Billboard Icon Award, which earned her some critics on social media. She replied by telling everyone that her relationship with her family is none of their business.

While grandmother Katherine Jackson, aunt Rebbie Jackson and brother Prince Jackson were at the show in Las Vegas, the 20-year-old Jackson was nowhere to be seen. Jackson received so much criticism online that she responded in an Instagram Story message, reports the Page Six.

“Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family,” Jackson wrote.

She continued, “As amazing and as s— as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS.”

Jackson said every family has “their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything,” but admitted that hers might have more drama than others thanks to the media’s obsession with the Jacksons.

“But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public,” Jackson said. “Every level has another devil. Every life has their own s–t to deal with. We ain’t inferior or superior to y’all. We’re all f–king human. So let’s act like it. I appreciate any and every person reading this and I’m grateful for everything in my life, positive and negative.”

This is not the first time there appeared to be a rift between Jackson and the rest of her famous family.

Last month, an unnamed relative told Page Six the family was concerned about her health after she posted videos of herself walking on a ledge on Instagram. The relative said Jackson has “lost it. She really has,” adding that an intervention is needed.

Another source claimed Jackson was heading towards a “serious meltdown.”

Jackson later responded on Instagram, telling the family members to just call her up and ask her how she is.

“So apparently people think I’m about to die. I don’t know. My therapist texted me about it, laughing though. So that’s good,” Jackson said. “So, I guess to the family members talking to all these news outlets saying you’re worried for me, when was the last time you talked to me?”

Just days before the Page Six report, Jackson’s aunt LaToya Jackson had nothing but kind words to say about her.

“She’s become a remarkable woman,” LaToya said of Michael Jackson‘s only daughter in an Entertainment Tonight interview. “She’s done very, very well and I’m very proud of her, and very excited and very happy.”