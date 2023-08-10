Paramore Cancels Remaining Tour Due to Hayley Williams' 'Scary' Lung Infection

Paramore is cutting its This Is Why tour short due to lead singer Hayley Williams' ongoing health concerns. On Thursday, the band shared a statement with fans on social media, explaining that Williams cannot continue performing night after night with a serious lung infection. To do so, she wrote, would risk long-term damage.

"After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong," Williams wrote. "I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn't have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements or cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, We're unfortunately realizing that it's past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you."

"I'm now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body," Williams went on. "Wit hthat in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both portland and Salt Lake City. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out. I physically can not go on. I know this isn't great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support."

Paramore previously rescheduled several shows to give Williams a chance to recover. Wednesday night's show in Seattle was one of them – rescheduled from its original date in July. Although no one knew it at the time, it will now stand as the last show of the tour.

Williams, 34, has been candid with fans about her condition throughout this ordeal. She previously told fans that she was taking "bellyfuls of antiobiotics and steroids" to make it through the performances, and many commenters were already urging her not to overdo it.

Most commenters seemed to feel the same about Thursday's big announcement. One person wrote: "I speak for many of us when I say we would rather you heal up and be safe for the future than destroy yourself for a tour date. Anyone else that is guilting her/the band about how disappointed they are can kick rocks." Another added: "Feeling a mixture or guilt, and so much gratitude that we saw you and the guys put on such a show last night."