Paramore's Hayley Williams Joins Billie Eilish at Coachella to a Sing Beloved Hit

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams became the latest legendary team-up at Coachella 2022. On Saturday night, Eilish performed Paramore's 2007 hit "Misery Business." In a stunning surprise for fans, she brought out the band's singer Williams to sing the anthem with her.

Eilish took the raucous festival down a few notches with her set on Saturday night, sitting on a stool beside her brother Finneas to sing "Your Power" with acoustic accompaniment. When the song was over, she remained seated and gestured to the now-empty seat beside her. "Oh look! An empty seat! Who's that for?" She asked, hyping up the crowd. She grinned as she said: "Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!"

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams sing “Misery Business” at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/e1OQM5nVit — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2022

Williams and Eilish sang a stripped-down version of "Misery Business" with just two acoustic guitars as accompaniment. Both women seemed overjoyed to be performing together, hugging on stage and crying out in delight. According to a report by Variety, Williams told the crowd:" This is my first Coachella, whoa. Thanks for sharing this with me, this is sick!"

Williams sang the first verse of the song on her own while Eilish came in at the chorus and harmonized at her lower tone. Eilish then sang the second verse in her signature whispery style. Between verses, Williams marveled: "We sound good!"

When the performance was over, Eilish remained preoccupied. She told the crowd: "Oh my f—ing God. Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious."

Eilish and Williams are just one of the surprise duets that have been charming fans at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for over a week now. Another major one that made headlines this weekend was Harry Styles and Lizzo. Styles brought Lizzo out on stage to perform Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" followed by One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

Whereas Styles and Lizzo are contemporaries, fans might interpret Eilish and Williams to have more of an inter-generational dynamic. Williams became a pop-punk star at the age of 14 and formed Paramore through connections made in the Nashville music industry. Her commitment to an alternative aesthetic in the face of commercial success may have set the template for Eilish's own career.

Williams, 33, is still a massive success with her solo ventures – most recently the album Flowers for Vases / Descansos, which was released in February of 2021 by Atlantic Records. Eilish's most recent release is Happier Than Ever which came out in April of 2021.