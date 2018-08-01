Late Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul’s Will Revealed

Just over one month after his death, the will of late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has been revealed.

According to TMZ, Paul left the biggest piece of his estate to his best friend Charles Jones, who was given about 38 percent. Paul’s girlfriend Chelsey Yeager walks away with the next largest portion, taking 37 percent of the estate.

The remainder of his estate is split up between his tour manager, his drum tech, his producer and another friend.

Additionally, Paul’s will revealed that in his death he has turned his portion of interest in his late brother Dimebag Darrell’s estate over to Darrell’s girlfriend, Rita Haney.

The brothers played together in Pantera, as well as the bands Damageplan and Rebel Meets Rebel. Darrell past away in 2004 after being shot multiple times by a former marine named Nathan Gale. The incident took place during a Damageplan show with some saying that before police subdued him Gale appeared to be looking for Paul.

In a 2016 Metal Hammer interview, Paul opened up about his brother, speaking candidly about the tragic night he lost his brother.

“…The last thing that really matters to me is the last thing we said to each other before we went on stage. We were warming up on the side of the stage like we always did and we were both really excited – we only had two shows left and we were gonna be going home for Christmas and to begin work on the second record,” he revealed. “Our code word to let it all hang out and have a good time was ‘Van Halen’, man! And that’s the last two words we ever said to each other.”

“I said, ‘Van Halen’ and he said ‘Van Halen’ and we high-fived each other and went on the deck to do our thing… and a minute-and-a-half later I’ll never see him again,” Paul continued.

The legendary drummer went on to say that Darrell “was really loved and he lives on, through his music and through his spirit. And I’m so proud to have been a part of everything that he ever did. He’s up there with Jimi Hendrix and the Bon Scotts.”

“He wasn’t a phoney,” Paul added. “He didn’t have to be somebody else – he felt comfortable being himself.”

Paul passed away in his sleep on June 22 and was later buried beside his brother and their mother in Arlington, Texas’ Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery.