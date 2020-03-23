Ozzy Osbourne’s Producer Andrew Watt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Celebrities have been actively engaging in coronavirus tests with each day seemingly bringing a new positive test to the forefront. In this case, the producer of Ozzy Osbourne, Andrew Watt, revealed on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Watt shared the news with a post on his Instagram story. Watt was the producer on Osbourne's most recent album, "Ordinary Man." He also was behind the collaboration between the Prince of Darkness and Post Malone on their hit single, "Take What You Want," which they performed at the American Music Awards. When talking about his diagnosis, Watt shared that it felt like he was "hit by a bus." He also explained how he originally was told he had the flu but that progressed before he discovered he had the coronavirus.

"Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19," he began his post. "I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what's happening in the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WATT (@thisiswatt) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:44am PDT

He then recalled how it began 12 days prior on March 6. That's when he said he felt like he was "hit by a bus" and that he couldn't move out of his bed "for days" before running a fever.

"I was seen by a doctor at my doctor who told me I am positive for the regular flu," he shared.

Things turned quickly, however, despite his doctor explaining that he couldn't have contracted COVID-19 since he had not left the country or come in contact with an infected individual. After a setback, he "begged" to be tested for COVID-19. He then revealed he was "turned down" for testing due to regulations.

It finally took a private doctor testing him before he came to learn of his positive test.

"I am a healthy young man and I am going to make a full recovery," he explained. "But... there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system."

Watt reiterated that this "is not a joke" before urging his followers to remain inside. He also shot down the idea that young people can't be affected, explaining that that is a "stupid" and "dangerous" mindset.

"It's not about you," he said. "It's about everyone together fighting this as a team."