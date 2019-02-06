Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalization Details Reportedly Revealed

More details about Ozzy Osbourne’s hospitalization are emerging after the Black Sabbath frontman’s wife Sharon Osbourne confirmed Wednesday that he was experiencing complications from the flu.

According to The Blast, the 70-year-old rocker was checked into the University of Southern California Keck Hospital Monday, with Sharon and son Jack showing up soon after with security in tow. Sharon reportedly left soon after arriving, but returned with a suitcase and blanket to allow her to stay by her husband’s side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tuesday, Sharon skipped her co-hosting position on The Talk, returning Wednesday. Soon after appearing on the CBS show, she confirmed her husband had fallen ill on Twitter.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she shared. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

Just days prior, Ozzy had announced he would be postponing the European leg of his No More Tours 2 world tour with Judas Priest due to illness.

“Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders,” his publicist said in a statement at the time. “This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”

Ozzy continued in a personal statement, “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation