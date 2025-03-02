Yung Joc Mourns After 3 Child Relatives Die in Apartment Fire

Yung Joc is dealing with a devastating loss. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper recently revealed on his Atlanta radio show that three children who died in a family fire in the city were his relatives. A clip about the fire and Joc’s response is circulating online.

“I think I may have just dropped a bomb on people because I don’t think people knew that was my brother’s family, the kids. And again, I just have to say it. I want people to know I intentionally did not want to speak out on it because I did not want to overshadow this story,” he said, noting his emotions are human. He added: “I’m hurting, my family’s hurting, my brother’s hurting, his girlfriend’s hurting and I don’t think it’s really hit just yet. I think they’re still in shock a little.”

11 Alive reports Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to an apartment complex on Feb. 19 around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. Crews found fire and smoke coming from a second story apartment.

After getting the fire contained to the apartment, they noted all inside of the unit made it out. They tried life-saving measures on the young children before they were rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, they died later at the hospital.

Their identities were later confirmed by their mother, who identified the three children as 9-month-old Xhalia White, 1-year-old Xyla White and 4-year-old Jhacari White. Xyla’s second birthday would have been Feb. 20, just a day after the fire.

Joc spoke on the impact of the baby’s birthday being so nearby. “It wasn’t just for their lives being lost, it was actually the middle child’s birthday,” he said.

He said at the vigil, his niece shared a message about her sister’s birthday. He became emotional thinking of the tragedy.

As for what caused the fire, investigators say it may have been electrical. “I don’t know if you understand the level of trauma this brings to our community and the family that this affects directly or indirectly. I’m sad, I’m hurt, I’m human and I’m trying to be professional,” Joc said of the pain.