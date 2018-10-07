Ozzy Osbourne Fans Send Positive Vibes to Rocker Amid Health Scare

Ozzy Osbourne was forced to cancel a California concert after he was rushed to the hospital for a hand infection. The show has already been rescheduled, and fans have sent the 69-year-old their well-wishes on social media, hoping he will be flying high again soon.

Today’s show at @ShorelineAmp in Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. Ozzy is being treated for an infection and will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in LA. Today’s show has been rescheduled for Tues, Oct 16 (support act is TBA)//t.co/QCgoPDBGdJ pic.twitter.com/YPh4yam82L — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 6, 2018

Osbourne was scheduled to perform at Shorline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California Saturday night. However, he became sick before he was supposed to take the stage and rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Doctors diagnosed him with an infection and needed hand surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ozzy Osbourne’s Saturday, Oct. 6 show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, is being postponed due to illness,” the “Crazy Train” singer’s representative said in a statement. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). Osbourne will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.”

Osbourne’s team also shared a photo of the former Black Sabbath lead singer’s hand bandaged. A few hours later, he confirmed he was feeling better with a funny photo of himself eating ice cream in his hospital bed. “Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps,” he wrote.

His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also shared the photo of her father eating ice cream to assure her fans he is doing better.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Dad is doing so much better. Nothing that some rest, antibiotics and of course his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

Son Jack Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne have not commented on Osbourne’s health. However, thousands of his loyal fans have, with many of them hoping to see Osbourne back on the stage soon.

“Yes ozzy ice cream makes everything wonderful happy to see you doing well keep eating ice cream and getting better love ya,” one fan wrote.

Yes ozzy ice cream makes everything wonderful happy to see you doing well keep eating ice cream and getting better love ya — julie swanson (@jcswan47) October 7, 2018

“Hope all went well. My son’s and I drove 700 miles from Washington for this show you are our favorite but I cannot afford to drive again in 10 days really was excited for this show. Get well soon,” another wrote.

Hope all went well. My son’s and I drove 700 miles from Washington for this show you are our favorite but I cannot afford to drive again in 10 days really was excited for this show. Get well soon. — Troy Tomlin (@TroyTomlin8) October 7, 2018

“Stay strong boss,” added another fan.

Stay strong boss 💪 — Bautista (@garaisfusta) October 7, 2018

Osbourne’s Mountain View show was rescheduled for Oct. 16. He is scheduled to perform at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California on Tuesday and at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 13.

Photo credit: Getty Images