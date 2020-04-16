‘One World: Together at Home’ Special Adds Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum and More to Pre-Show Live Stream

The upcoming One World: Together at Home broadcast special has added a number of artists to its lineup including Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum and Billy Ray Cyrus., who will all appear in a six-hour live stream ahead of the broadcast. The special, organized by Global Citizen and the WHO, will air live on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS Networks.

The pre-show will also include appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

The special was announced earlier this month and was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. It will be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and the broadcast will feature performances and appearances from stars including Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and more. One World: Together at Home is not a fundraiser and over $35 million has already been raised to support COVID-19 relief efforts in a mixture of corporate and philanthropic donations. “We want to raise the money before we go on air. When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and enjoy the show,” Gaga explained during a live stream discussing the event.

The special will also be broadcast on ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. The event will also be broadcast online on multiple global platforms including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.