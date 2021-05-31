Notorious B.I.G. Murder May Be Solved According to Ex-FBI Agent

✖

According to an ex-FBI agent, the Notorious B.I.G.'s murder may actually be solved but covered up in seal court documents. According to the New York Post, Death Row Records head Suge Knight allegedly financed a hitman to kill Notorious B.I.G., the truth later covered up according to retired FBI agent Phil Carson.

According to Carson, the prime suspect to the killing is Amir Muhammad, a Nation of Islam convert and alleged hitman that had help from "corrupt Los Angeles cops." Carson says that sealed court records on the murder would confirm the information, but a suspected cover-up is keeping it under wraps.

"All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad. He's the one who pulled the trigger," Carson told the New York Post. "There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it [and] allowed him to pull the trigger." The former FBI investigator was working on the case for two years, calling the alleged cover-up the "biggest miscarriage of justice" across his 20-year career. "I had evidence that LAPD officers were involved and I was shut down by the LAPD and city attorneys inside Los Angeles."

Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher Wallace, was slain in Los Angeles in March 1997, months after the murder of rival rapper and former friend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. Both are intertwined by history now due to their friendship, rivalry and murders that helped define the east coast/west coast rivalry of the time.

A report from 2003 supports Carson's claims about the murder. "Amir Muhammad, AKA Harry Billups, the godparent to LAPD Officer David Mack's two children, has been identified by several sources as the trigger man," the file reads, according to the New York Post. "Mack is a registered owner of a 1995 Black SS Impala with chrome wheels, the exact description given as being driven by Wallace's shooter."

Carson helped write that report during his time with the FBI and actually claims that Biggie was not the initial target of the hit. The ex agent says Sean Combs, better known as Puff Daddy or P. Diddy, was the original target in the hit allegedly financed by Knight.

"Suge was ticked off that his cash cow Tupac was murdered. Suge had an accountant that was part of Death Row Records who helped do the financial side of things to pay for the murders," Carson told the outlet. Knight is currently serving 28 years in prison due to a voluntary manslaughter charge from 2015 after a hit-and-run on the set of Straight Outta Compton. Muhammad is reportedly a real-estate broker in Georgia under his given name, Harry Billups. Mack was a corrupt police officer that was convicted of a bank robbery five months after the Biggie Smalls murder. He was released from prison in 2010 and denies involvement in the death of Wallace.