Nipsey Hussle Funeral: People Are Actually Selling Free Programs on eBay Right Now

Many are trying to profit off of the memorial and death of rapper Nipsey Hussle. Prior to Thursday’s memorial, some tried to sell tickets online for enormous prices before being shut down by those monitoring the event. And much like the free tickets, the free programs from the event have now been placed online in an effort to make money.

As TMZ points out, the free programs handed out at the service soon ended up on eBay at wildly high prices. Some started around $500, but others grew to double that or more with one even growing to $1,500 only hours after the service.

One auction managed to close on Friday before those connected to the event got involved and sold for $500.

As TMZ notes, eBay started to crack down on Monday morning and noted that selling these booklets actually was barred under their policies.

“These booklets are prohibited under eBay’s policies,” a spokesperson for the company told TMZ. “Any items that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering are not allowed to be sold on eBay.”

The source also assured the outlet that eBay will work to remove all of the programs from their platform and “educate” the sellers behind the listings.

A big reason why this type of profiteering is being frowned upon following Hussle’s murder is due to his family absorbing the actual costs of the memorial according to TMZ. The memorial at the Staple’s Center and anything else connected to the rapper’s funeral has been paid for by the family despite being free to the public.

Hussle’s memorial was a gigantic outpouring for the fallen rapper. Former President Barack Obama penned a letter paying tribute to the late rapper, while Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London delivered a powerful, emotional address that left many in tears.

“I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you, I’ve never felt this type of pain before but I know that God is alive but bear with me all,” London said at the service. “His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

But it wasn’t without trouble. Much like the prior memorial held in Crenshaw for Hussle, there was a shooting following the memorial at the Staple’s Center. A drive-by shooting left one person dead and several injured in the wake of the massive memorial.

“In the midst of this procession we have a multi-four shooting at 103 Street and Main Street,” LAPD chief Michael Moore tweeted. Victims are 3 male blacks and 1 female black — ages from 30- 50 years old…Tragically one is deceased. We must stop this senseless violence.”