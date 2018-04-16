Nicki Minaj Spills out of Her Cheetah Dress

Nicki Minaj posted a new revealing photo on Instagram, showing off a leopard-print dress and plenty of cleavage.

“They don’t make a sound,” the 35-year-old rapper wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Minaj is also seen carrying a gold-color clutch and leopard-print tape across her nose. She also has ornaments dangling from her cheeks.

Minaj also posted other views of the outfit, including one from behind that showed off her long hair. “Btch, it’s KING KONG,” she wrote.

In the caption for the third post, she told her followers to check out the teaser for her “Barbie Tingz” video on Tidal. The teaser also showed up on YouTube Thursday, with Billboard noting that Minaj shared the video on Spotify via the RapCaviar playlist.

Minaj also released the new single “Chun-Li” on Thursday.

The singles came out amid rumors of bad blood between Minaj and Cardi B, who dominated music last week with the release of her first album, Invasion of Privacy.

Minaj and Cardi worked together on “Motorsport” with Migos, and after it came out last fall, Cardi said in an interview that she was offered a part on the song by Quavo after Minaj recorded an early version of her verse. It was thought that the song was a way for the two rappers to trade shots in a single song, notes Billboard.

“The only thing with Cardi that really really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out,” Minaj told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe this week. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she said was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that. I didn’t hear that verse.’ I was like what?”

Minaj later tweeted about the issue between her and Cardi on Thursday.

“How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & [Atlantic Records] told me to remove your name from my verse per your request?” Minaj added. “So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t ‘change’ my verse?”

Minaj’s new album will be her fourth studio album and first since 2014’s The Pinkprint, which included “Anaconda.”