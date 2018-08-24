Nicki Minaj Makes It Clear She Still Loves Kylie Jenner Despite Travis Scott Album Feud

Nicki Minaj may still hold hard feelings over Travis Scott‘s album ASTROWORLD outranking her album Queen in the Billboard charts, but she promises that she holds no hard feelings against Kylie Jenner.

Despite what she has dubbed a “smear campaign” against her upcoming tour and newest album Queen that was aided by Kylie Jenner promoting boyfriend Travis Scott’s tour pass and video that appeared to show Jenner avoiding her at the 2018 MTV VMAs, the 35-year-old “Majesty” rapper still “f–ing loves” Jenner.

“TMZ posted a video saying Kylie Jenner avoided me at the red carpet, it was funny and I thought it was cute. I said it on the last show and I’ll say it again. I f–king love Kylie and that’s never gonna change,” Minaj said on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio on Thursday, according to E! News. “She has been put in a little awkward situation, but this isn’t real life—this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans.”

The feuding pair were set to be seated near each other at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, however, it was later reported that Scott had requested a change of seat to the other side of the theater.

“I f–king love her, so we’re not going to do that. It’s obvious she’s got to ride with her man —why the f–k wouldn’t she? We’re not going to make this something this is not. She’s not done anything wrong except support her people. She’s a dope girl,” Minaj continued. “We’re not gonna start a dumbass cat fight…This is strictly about music. She has nothing to do with this. She supported her man as she should. My fans and I aren’t feeding into this. We love Kylie.”

Minaj’s statements come as a stark contrast to her words earlier in the week when she accused Scott of using Jenner to increase his tour and album sales.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi,” she wrote on Twitter. “Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

On Tuesday, in the wake of the drama, Live Nation announced that the rapper’s upcoming North American leg of her NickiHndrxx Tour would be postponed due to scheduling conflicts with co-headliner Future.