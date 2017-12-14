Nelly’s Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

Police have dropped the sexual assault charges against Nelly.

TMZ says the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office cited lack of cooperation from the victim as the reason the case was dropped.

After the case went public, the alleged victim, a 21-year-old college student, had claimed public pressure was too intense for her to keep pursuing charges.

“Who will believe her?” the accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, said. “People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this. She is about to break.”

The alleged sexual assault occurred at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the “Hot in Herre” singer’s tour bus, which was parked at Walmart. He had performed alongside country duo Florida Georgia Line at the White River Amphitheater near Seattle, Washington, a few hours prior the incident.

Nelly maintained his innocence since the arrest, and the alleged victim has claimed the “Over and Over” rapper and his legal team tried to intimidating her into dropping the charges.

Police continued the investigation despite her wishes and passed the case onto prosecutors. However, they apparently thought the witness was vital in pursuing a case.