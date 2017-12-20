Nelly’s Rape Accuser Sues Rapper for Sexual Assault and Defamation

A woman who accused Nelly of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Monique Greene, 21, has sued the entertainer with charges of sexual assault and defamation after she claims he forced her to have sex after they each attending a Seattle club on October 6, TMZ reports, citing court documents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Greene said she worked as a host at the club where Nelly performed that night, though she was not on the clock. After the show, she was drinking alcohol and hanging out with the rapper and his crew. Nelly invited her to an after-party, she alleged, then she got into an SUV with him.

She claimed the vehicle took them to Nelly’s tour bus, which was parked outside a Walmart. She walked onto the bus and he led her to the back room — his bedroom.

According to Greene’s lawsuit, she sat down on the bed and Nelly began masturbating. He then had sex with her without consent, both orally and vaginally.

The woman claims she tried to dissuade his actions by telling him to wear a condom, but he refused to stop the sexual assault.

When he was finished, Greene said she screamed she wanted to get off the bus, so an entourage member pushed her out. Nelly then threw a $100 bill at her and said, “Bye bye,” she claimed.

She said called an Uber from the parking lot and also called 911 while Nelly taunted her from inside the bus. When police arrived and questioned both Greene and Nelly, he was arrested for second degree rape, while Greene was taken to a medical center for evaluation.

The first criminal case against Nelly was dropped by prosecutors after Greene refused to testify against him. In the new lawsuit, she claimed she couldn’t “stand up against a celebrity and that the criminal system would fail her.”

This time, Greene is also suing the entertainer for defamation, alleging that after his October arrest, he spread lies that she was crying wolf for “money, fame and notoriety.”

Following the lawsuit, Nelly plans to countersue Greene, though the anticipated charges as unknown.

“It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable,” Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum told TMZ. “We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.”