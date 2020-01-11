Neil Peart: Music World Mourns Loss of Rush Drummer After Longtime Battle With Brain Cancer

The music world is in mourning after the death of Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died on Tuesday at age 67, following a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. He was considered one of the greatest ever at his craft, beloved for a flamboyant but exacting style that anchored one of the great rock groups behind bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson.

A short time after the news broke, the surviving members of Rush paid tribute to Peart with a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma),” the statement read. “We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time.”

At the end of their statement, the group asked fans to donate to a cancer charity or research group and make a donation in Peart’s name.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.

KISS members

KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both tweeted their condolences.

“Absolutely Horrible News,” Stanley wrote. “Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked.”

“My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends,” Simmons added. “Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P.”

Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins

Long Live Neil Peart – a quick video from behinds Neil’s kit- watch, feel and repeat pic.twitter.com/U2z9TLyfcg — Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) January 10, 2020

Stephen Perkins, the drummer for Jane’s Addiction, posted a video from behind Peart’s drum kit. “Long Live Neil Peart – a quick video from behinds Neil’s kit- watch, feel and repeat,” he added.

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante

There are drummers and then there is Neil Peart. I believe for most of us he was the “one”. I would Rush ( no pun) home from school to play Natural science , subdivisions and numerous other tracks. His playing helped shape the drummer I am today. RIP professor .I💜Neil Peart — Charlie Benante (@skisum) January 10, 2020

Charlie Benante, drummer for Anthrax, recalled rushing home and learning to play “Natural Science” and other Rush tracks as a child. He called Peart “professor” and said his drumming had an enormous impact on his own work. “His playing helped shape the drummer I am today,” Benante wrote.

Music Historian Eddie Trunk

One of my favorite days ever doing TV at VH1 Classic back in 2006. Spent the day doing an hour interview w/Neil Peart @rushtheband . Hope someone finds it & reposts online. 1 of the nicest most grounded people I ever met. #RIPNealPeart . Photo Billy Tompkins pic.twitter.com/jMinndUYgk — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) January 10, 2020

Eddie Trunk, a respected music historian and talk show host, was left “speechless” and “stunned” by Peart’s death. He also shared a photo of himself with Peart from 2006, when he hosted a show for VH1 Classic.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ellefson (@davidellefsonbass) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:58pm PST

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson paid tribute to Peart with a long statement on Instagram.

“This is so incredibly sad. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young, aspiring bassist,” Ellefson wrote. “Neil was the top of the list for rock drummers to me and so many in my generation. Condolences to the family and [Rush] organization.”

Brian Wilson

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020

Brian Wilson, former member of The Beach Boys, paid tribute to Peart on Twitter and sent his condolences to the musician’s family. Wilson called Peart “one of the great drummers.”

Chuck D of Public Enemy

At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

Public Enemy member Chuck D recalled meeting Peart on the night Rush and Public Enemy were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The two groups were inducted on the same night in 2013.

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

Geezer Butler, the former bassist and lyricist for Black Sabbath, was “sad to hear” about Peart’s death. He included a photo of Peart in his tweet.