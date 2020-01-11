Neil Peart: Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Pays Tribute to Rush Drummer After Death at 67

Brian Wilson, the former member of The Beach Boys, was among the music legends to pay tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, family spokesperson Elliot Mintz told Rolling Stone. Peart battled brain cancer for three-and-a-half-years. He was 67 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Wilson (@brianwilsonlive) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:56pm PST

“I just heard about Neil Peart passing,” Wilson, 77, wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hundreds of Wilson’s followers added their own condolences.

“Oh wow this is jus so sad,” one person replied.

“Very sad, awesome drummer!!!!” another wrote, alongside a crying emoji.

“Sad day,” another wrote. “Sorry to hear of his passing. Love and thoughts to Family and Friends.”

Since news broke of Peart’s death, dozens of musicians have paid tribute. Dave Grohl, who inducted Rush into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, shared a long statement with Rolling Stone.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock & roll,” the former Nirvana drummer wrote. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

“I still vividly remember my first listen of 2112 when I was young,” Grohl continued, referring to Rush’s 1976 album. “It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him.”

The surviving members of Rush, Geddy Lee and Alix Lifeson, confirmed Peart’s death with a statement on Twitter.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma),” the statement read. “We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time.”

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images