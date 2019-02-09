Nashville Rock Band Carverton Mourns Murdered Member Kyle Yorlets

Nashville rock band Carverton has released a statement mourning its singer, Kyle Yorlets.

Yorlets was shot and killed outside of his Tennessee home on on Friday. Police have charged five teenagers, ages 12 to 16 with the attack. Following the tragic news, Yorlets’ bandmates in Carverton posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook.

“On February 7, 2019 we lost our brother, best friend, and bandmate Kyle Yorlets,” the band wrote. “We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for his family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay.”

“We thank you for your support and will talk to you soon,” Carverton finished.

The band is a self-described pop/rock group based in Nashville, hailing from Pennsylvania and Michigan. Yorlets played guitar and sang while Michael Curry plays guitar, Michael Wiebell plays bass and Christian Ferguson plays drums. They list influences like Fall Out Boy, Twenty One Pilots and similar acts. It is unclear whether the band will carry on without Yorlets.

“How sad, this man lost his life to some kids,” one fan commented. “Kids man. Nobody should have to go out like that. May he forever RIP and may they find the justice [he] deserved.”

“As a fellow musician in Nashville this breaks my heart,” added another. “I saw the story on the news. The crime is out of hand here. [You] have to watch your surroundings constantly. And these kids need to NEVER be free to rob or kill again!”

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Yorlets’ attackers were three girls and two boys. They believe that the teens mugged Yorlets, demanding his wallet and other possessions. They then asked for the keys to his car, which he refused. At that point, they shot him.

The teens were arrested at a Walmart not far away, where police also found Yorlets’ car. They recovered a gun as well. All five teens were taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.

Carverton set up a GoFundMe campaign in support of the Yorlets family, to help them handle the costs of traveling to Nashville, transporting Yorlets home to Pennsylvania and arranging a funeral, while keeping their dairy farm business afloat. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $27,000 of its $30,000 goal.