Mystery Flower Sender Cardi B Mistook for Tom Petty Revealed

The mystery behind the flowers Cardi B thought were sent to her by the late Tom Petty on the night of the Grammys has been solved.

During the Grammys on Sunday, Cardi became the first female rapper to win Best Rap Album, thanks to the hit Invasion of Privacy. That night, she shared a video on her Instagram Story, showing a bouquet of flowers waiting for her at her room. The included note read, “You’ve got a heart so big it could crush you – Tom Petty.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you, Tom Petty, for the flowers,” Cardi said in the video, as if she forgot Petty died in 2017. “I left the room, but, um … and the flowers were very big. I want to say thank you so much, and this is such a beautiful note. Motherf—ers love me, bro.”

Of course, the flowers were not really from Petty. Sources told TMZ they were sent by celebrity florist Annie Wonderlich of Art Fleur. Cardi is one of Wonderlich’s clients, and Wonderlich sent a special Grammy arrangement to Lady Gaga too.

The quote from Petty on the card is from his song “Walls (Circus).” The other side of the card included a handwritten message congratulating Cardi on her big win.

“Cardi B! Wishing you LOVE, LIGHT & LUCK tonight at the Grammys! All the best! XOXO, The Art Fleur Team,” the card read.

TMZ reports that the arrangement is valued at $600 and was appropriately named “Ms. B.” It stands three and a half feet tall and includes 250 vandalus, orange crush and garden roses. It also included 24-karat gold painted leaves.

Wonderlich has several famous clients, including Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. TMZ‘s source said she usually includes a card with quotes from famous people, including Petty, David Bowie and Oscar Wilde.

Cardi was nominated for five Grammy Awards, but only won for Best Rap Album. Invasion of Privacy was nominated for Album of the Year, but lost to Kasey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. Cardi’s other nominations were for Record of the Year for “I Like It,” Best Rap Performance for “Be Careful” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5.

“Every award to me is special,” Cardi said on Instagram after the awards show wrapped. “From Grammys, AMAs, Billboards, BET, Soul Train, Nickelodeon, awards that I get in another mother f—ing country I don’t give a f—, every award goes to my mother’s house and every award to her is just as special. And it’s just as special to me and I am so thankful.”

The legendary Petty died in October 2017 at age 66, after Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers completed their 40th anniversary tour. Petty’s cause of death was “the result of the accidental mixing of several drugs,” according to the Los Angeles coroner’s report.