Beyoncé's Mom Hits Back at Accusations Singer Shaded Lizzo During 'Break My Soul' Performance

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, is setting the record straight after social media users began to speculate her daughter threw shade at Lizzo following a lawsuit filed by three of the "Truth Hurts" singer's former dancers on allegations of harassment and creating a hostile work environment. On Wednesday, Knowles took to social media to shut down rumors that Beyoncé purposely skipped over Lizzo's name during her performance "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)" at her Renaissance World Tour show in Boston Tuesday night.

"She also didn't say her own sisters [Solange Knowles] name yal should really stop," Knowles, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Richard Lawson last month, wrote Wednesday, according to a screenshot obtained by the Neighborhood Talk. Knowles also replied to The Jasmine Brand's Instagram post about the performance, writing that Beyoncé "also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop. Queen Bey herself hasn't responded to the rumored diss at this time.

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour.



She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times.



During her stop at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium Tuesday night, Beyoncé treated the crowd to a performance of her son "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)." The song is a celebration of Black women in the entertainment industry, with the musician singing the names of influential Black women, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl." However, during her Tuesday performance, Beyoncé noticeably excluded Lizzo, as well as her sister, Davis, and Rowland, from the song, instead repeating Badu's last night four times.

While many believed Beyoncé's decision to leave Lizzo's name out of the song was due to the lawsuit the singer is currently facing, as well as the growing allegations against her, it seems more likely that Queen Bey was simply signaling out Badu after the "Tyrone" performer seemed to claim she'd copied her style. On Sunday, Badu shared a photo of herself and Beyoncé wearing similar chrome brimmed hats, writing, "Hmmm. I guess I'm everybody's stylist."

The drama surrounding Lizzo, meanwhile, kicked off on Tuesday when three of her former dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court naming the singer, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley. The lawsuit alleges they were subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, among other allegations.