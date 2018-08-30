2018 MTV VMAs: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shows off Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Jersey Shore cast member Deena Cortese and her baby bump just made their public debut!

The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with a growing bump on display.

This event, held Radio City Music Hall in New York City, appears to be the highest profile event for the pregnant MTV personality thus far.

Cortes wore a chic black dress covered in a floral design. She also accented the look with a white necklace.

Other Jersey Shore members were in attendance, including Paul “Pauley D” DelVecchio Jr. and Vincent “Vinny” Guadagnino.

The Jersey Shore favorite broke the news about her pregnancy back in June. She and husband Christopher Buckner announced the big news on social media after months of keeping it under wraps.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” she wrote. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester…us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world our little family is growing!” she shared on social media. “We have a sweet little boy on the way! “

She continued, “We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John. You are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Cortes’ due date is unknown, but she has provided some regular updates via social media.

Cortes is currently appearing on the Jersey Shore revival series Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The 2018 MTV VMAs air Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Nicholas Hunt