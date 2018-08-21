2018 MTV VMAs: Farrah Abraham Hits Red Carpet After Leaving ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham might have cut all ties from MTV’s Teen Mom OG, but that did not stop her from walking the red carpet at the network’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall Monday night.

Abraham wore a multi-color jumpsuit and blue-colored high heels for the event. Abraham’s daughter, 9-year-old Sophia, also joined her mother on the red carpet.

Abraham also shared several clips of her getting prepared for the VMAs in her hotel room on her Instagram Story before heading out to the venue.

The former reality TV star took a break from the drama surrounding her June arrest to attend. Last week, she pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and resisting arrest during an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 13 in California. If she accepted the plea deal, she would only have to face three years probation, attend anger management classes, do community service and pay court fines.

The 27-year-old told Us Weekly that she did not take the deal because she is innocent.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms!” Abraham told the magazine. “I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record.”

Abraham previously claimed the arrest was just a misunderstanding, although video obtained by TMZ appeared to show her yelling at the police officers trying to arrest her.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon,” her representative told PopCulture.com. “A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

In addition to that controversy, Abraham is also training for a celebrity boxing match against Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. The two will fight in Atlantic City on Nov. 10 to help raise awareness of the dangers of bullying.

“Bullying has caused so many deaths, abuse and hardships,” Abraham said when she announced the match. “I don’t tolerate any bullying and I’m proud celebrities can use their platform for a positive social impact.”

Photo credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV