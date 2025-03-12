Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil to Undergo ‘Medical Procedure,’ Band’s Residency Postponed

Mötley Crüe’s upcoming Las Vegas residency has been postponed by six months as singer Vince Neil undergoes an unspecified “medical procedure.”

The 11-show residency was originally scheduled to kick off at Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 28 and run through April 19. However, the Grammy-nominated heavy metal group announced on March 4, just weeks before their first show, that their Vegas residency has been pushed to September and October and will instead only feature 10 shows.

“Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th-April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors,” the group announced.

Neil added in the statement, “To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know.”

The singer, 64, did not provide further details about his health. Mötley Crüe has not shared further updates.

“Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery,” bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, and guitarist John 5 said in a joint statement. “We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime.”

The group’s revised Las Vegas residency will run for 10 shows that will now kick off on Sept. 12, with additional shows on the 13th, 17th, 19th, 20th, 24th, 26th, and 27th. The residency will wrap with two final performances on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3.

The band said that tickets purchased for the original residency will “remain valid and be honored for the new September show dates.” The group teased that they will “bring an unforgettable night and inimitable new show with many surprises to fans for the residency this Fall – From The Sunset Strip, To The Las Vegas Strip.”

The upcoming string of shows will mark the group’s third Las Vegas residency after they first set up shop in Sin City in 2012 for Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City. They returned the following year for Evening In Hell, and later embarked on a worldwide farewell tour before officially retiring from touring in 2015. They once again hit the road in 2022, and most recently performed at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento on Oct. 13. Their upcoming Vegas residency was announced in October.