This Could Be Missy Elliott’s Craziest Transformation Ever

Missy Elliott was almost entirely unrecognizable during her performance at VH1's Hip-Hop Honors: The '90s Game Changers on Monday night. The rap legend recreated her look from the music video for her 1999 single, "She's a B–h," which included a bald head cap and a heavy-handed makeup.

The 46-year-old musician took to Instagram on Monday to share a closer look at her eye-catching getup.

"I am so humbly grateful that yall enjoyed the #HipHopHonors performance," she wrote. "I do it 4 the culture!"

The all-black look included sparkling rhinestones sprawling across her forehead and scalp as well as her eyebrows. Elliott described the outfit as "ghetto S&M." On Instagram, she explained that it took her makeup and wardrobe team more than 7 hours to assemble her daring ensemble.

During her performance, Eliott moved in sync with more than 20 dancers that were dressed in similar outfits. Check out a clip from the Hip-Hop Honors show below.

"She's a B–h" was co-produced by Elliott with her longtime musical collaborator Timbaland, according to Rolling Stone. The track served as the lead single for Elliott's second album, Da Real World, which went on to sell more than a million copies.

