Miley Cyrus’ Original ‘Malibu’ Lyrics Were Destroyed in California Wildfires

Miley Cyrus lost more than just her home when the Woolsey Fire ravaged parts of Southern California in November.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show to promote her new album on Wednesday, the singer opened up about the devastation of the deadly Woolsey Fire, which destroyed hundreds of structures, revealing that she lost her entire songbook of original music, including the original lyrics for her hit song “Malibu.”

Cyrus went on to reveal that she wasn’t home at the time of the fire, which sparked on Nov. 8 near Simi Valley and quickly moved south into Malibu, forcing evacuations as homes were destroyed. The singer said that her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, was at the Malibu home and managed to get their animals to safety before getting out safe himself.

The couple had revealed on Nov. 11 that their home had been one of the many destroyed by the fire, Cyrus announcing the news via a statement on Twitter.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” she wrote. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

After returning to the property just days later, Hemsworth revealed that only a single item was distinguishable amongst the piles of ash: a large sign reading “Love,” its letter charred by the flames.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

The couple later announced that they had donated $500,000 to recovery efforts through Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on homeless youth and other vulnerable populations.

The loss of her home and her original lyrics were just the latest in a string of losses for the singer. Earlier this month, it was revealed that more than $10,000 worth of guitars had been stolen from the singer’s San Fernando Valley storage unit. The incident is believed to have occurred in October, though it went unnoticed by Cyrus. No arrests have been made in the case and no suspects have been named.